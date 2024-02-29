NCIS: When could Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo spin-off air?

Yesterday, we received some surprising but also exciting news from the NCIS universe — a spin-off featuring Tony and Ziva is on the way! Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are going to star in and executive-produce the project, and of course we are hoping that some additional information comes out about this in due time.

For the time being, though, the primary question we have to wonder here revolves when we are actually going to see this project over on Paramount+. Is it going to be anytime soon?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that we don’t necessarily think that there is going to be some massive hurry to rush this out on the air. Because you are dealing with beloved characters who have not been on-screen together in SO many years, timing is everything. Filming is apparently going to start at some point this year, and given the nature of this sort of show, we don’t anticipate some sort of long turnaround time with post-production.

In the end, we really think that with a spin-off like this, what really matters is when the streaming service wants to air it. There are so many other shows in this franchise right now, including NCIS: Hawaii, Sydney, the flagship, and the upcoming Gibbs prequel series. We can’t imagine that all of them will be on the air at the same time.

Personally, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sydney comes back late this year, leaving the Ziva – Tony show for early 2025. However, there are so many variables at play that the best advice we can offer is simply this: Let’s just celebrate that the series is coming back. There will be more time to worry about specifics later on down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

