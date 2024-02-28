NCIS season 21: A chance for Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo?

In the wake of the breaking NCIS news today about a Tony – Ziva spin-off, is there a chance we will see them again on the flagship show?

Just one week ago, it appeared that the answer to this was a pretty clear “no” — at least for the immediate future. While Michael Weatherly did make a brief cameo in the tribute episode for David McCallum, it was meant to be a one-off cameo. On the heels of this Paramount+ spin-off news, though, it feels fair to say the calculus is changing a little bit.

Given that this spin-off is going to film at some point this year, could another NCIS appearance tee it up? It’s possible, but we don’t necessarily think it will be this season. If there is a returning cast member before the finale, we’d look more towards Mark Harmon. Since there is that Gibbs prequel series coming to CBS at some point in the 2024-25 season starting this fall, it makes more sense for us to get a return from him this spring to promote it, even indirectly.

When it comes to Tony and Ziva, things are still a little more nebulous. It is pretty hard to predict when you are going to see them appear (if they even do) since the premiere date for their spin-off is still so far ahead. It could be around November if things move quickly, but it also wouldn’t come as some big shock if we are waiting until early 2025.

At this point, the most important thing is that everyone involved gets this right — fans have been waiting SO many years to see these characters together again. They’ll want nothing more than for it to be almost perfect.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

