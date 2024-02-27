NCIS season 21 episode 4 promo: A case of cold feet?

What are you going to see moving into NCIS season 21 episode 4 on CBS next week? Well, it could be a more typical case for this show — at least compared to some of what we’ve seen so far this season.

After all, consider this: To date we had a crisis for Nick Torres, an emotional tribute to Ducky, and then characters swapping roles thanks to an idea from one Alden Parker. For the next episode “Left Unsaid,” the crew could be grabbing their gear and heading into a field for a more conventional case.

So what is at the center of this one? Let’s just put it in a rather simple form: It, per the promo that aired last night, is really going to be all about what happens when a Petty Officer goes missing right at the time they were about to propose marriage! (Are there any Petty Officers that are okay after all of these cases?) Torres jokes that this is a “case of cold feet” but in reality, there is almost certainly a reason why they vanished out of the blue. There is a good chance that somebody is up to something nefarious, and that is of course where the entire team could come in to save the day.

In general, this feels like a classic case and one of the things that a lot of people watch this show — which should give you a great indication of why we are getting it now. This marks a chance for viewers to be able to settle into more of a typical rhythm, even if it is a pretty short one given that we are in the midst of an extremely abbreviated season.

While the promo did not necessarily suggest that any one character will get the lion’s share of attention, we wouldn’t be shocked — we gotta get some spotlights sooner rather than later!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

