NCIS season 21 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘Left Unsaid’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 21 episode 4 — a story that is titled “Left Unsaid.” What more can we say right now?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and make things relatively clear — this is a story that seems to be about more of a strange case than anything else. Sometimes, in advance of these episodes airing we get a good sense as to what’s happening with a major character or two. That isn’t transpiring here. Instead, all we have is the season 21 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Left Unsaid” – The NCIS team is in a race against time to find a missing officer who disappeared during his wedding proposal, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. NCIS: LOS ANGELES Star Daniela Ruah directed the episode.

Who disappears during a proposal? Just on the basis of that alone, it does feel reasonably clear that whatever happened here came about in an unfortunate manner and was not exactly planned. Trying to figure out what transpires here should still prove fascinating!

As for Ruah directing…

We know that this is something that she’s doing across the franchise this year as a way to amp up her chops there even further. We do also tend to think it means the door is left open to her reprising her role as Kensi Blye at some point, though we imagine the timing for that has to be right. (Remember, her former co-star LL Cool J is in the midst of an arc right now over on the Hawaii installment of the franchise.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news as we continue forward into NCIS season 21, including scoop on Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight

What do you most want to see entering NCIS season 21 episode 4 when it arrives on CBS next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







