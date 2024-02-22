NCIS season 21 spoilers: More on Jimmy, Jessica’s father

The further we dive into NCIS season 21, the clearer it becomes that this season, more than other, will be about the characters. With there being a smaller number of episodes, the writers have to work even harder to ensure that everyone has their moments.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the following: How crazy are things about to be for both Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight? If you have not heard the news already, we are going to be seeing Jessica’s father turn up for at least one upcoming episode, and not everything will go according to plan when he meets the medical examiner. (Is anyone really shocked by that?)

Well, what we do tend to think is that if Palmer and Knight can navigate through this, there is a ton of other stuff they can tackle on the other side, and we are certainly intrigued to see more about it.

In speaking on the subject further now to TV Insider, here is what Brian Dietzen himself had to say:

“Everything doesn’t necessarily go according to plan, without giving too much away about what’s going to happen, but that’s NCIS, right? Nothing can go exactly as planned.

“But as we’ve seen with Jimmy and Jessica over the last year and a half, there have been a few roadblocks along the way, and there have been a few bumps in the road on their journey towards blurting out ‘I love you’ in the squad room … This could be one of the more important times within their relationship that we’ll see to say, what is going to come next and who are we together? This episode and meeting her family is going to bring up a lot of questions of, what are we going to do? And while I won’t answer what their conclusions are—in fact, I don’t think the episode does, if I’m being honest—it does open a lot of doors and opens a lot of questions for the future.”

We do think that this season could prove to be important as they try to determine whether or not they can stand the test of time! Obviously, we remain hopeful that they could eventually have their own NCIS wedding, but this is a world where nothing is guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

