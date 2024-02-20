NCIS season 21 episode 2 ratings: How Ducky tribute stacks up

Did last night’s NCIS season 21 episode 2 deliver some of the best ratings we’ve seen in a while? It is certainly easy to imagine that, all things considered, it could have! This was the emotional tribute to David McCallum’s character of Ducky, and it was easy to imagine a scenario in which viewers turned up in droves in order to see it.

So, in the end, what are we looking at here? By and large, think in terms of numbers that CBS should be thrilled with, even if they didn’t shatter any records or improve all that much on the season 21 premiere.

Overall, the tribute (co-written by series regular Brian Dietzen) ended up generating a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 7.3 million live viewers, coming close to the same exact numbers we saw last week. They could change a little bit when the final ratings are released a little later in the day.

Do we think that there was a case for the numbers actually rising for the McCallum tribute? Sure, but the premiere ratings were probably inflated slightly by the fact that it was the first episode since last May — staying pretty close to even is, at least for us, something that we are happy to celebrate. As of right now, the show is actually up in both viewership and the demo from the season 20 averages, which serves as another reminder of why it continues to be brought back year after year, and also why there is a Gibbs prequel series currently in the works.

Moving into next week, we do know there will be more ratings challenges ahead with The Voice coming back on the air — still, we do tend to think that NCIS will continue to find its own unique audience.

