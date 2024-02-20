NCIS season 21 episode 3 promo: Walk-a-mile day

Next week, NCIS season 21 episode 3 will bring us to the other side of the Ducky tribute. What is it going to bring to the table?

Well, for starters, think in terms of something totally different insofar as tone. While the tribute last night was a celebration of David McCallum’s life and work, it was also rather emotional. With that, episode 3 titled “Lifeline” seems to be opting for more of a comedic tone at times, judging at least from the promo that aired last night.

Within the video, we had a chance to see that McGee and some other agents were tasked with walking a mile to different team members at different departments. Why? We know that walking a mile a day can be good for your physical fitness, but is something else going on here? The only thing that we can really say is that Torres 100% hates the assignment and would love nothing more than to not have to do this.

In general, it does feel like “Lifeline” is going to be a fairly standard hour for the show insofar as having a specific case to solve. If you were hoping for something more from Michael Weatherly after that Tony DiNozzo cameo, we wouldn’t hold out much hope. There is always a chance that the character does come back at some other point, but we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that it is imminent.

(Of course, now that Tony has shown up on the series again, there is that chance that both he and Ziva could come back together — at least in theory. Whether it actually happens is a totally different story.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on NCIS season 21 episode 3 — what else is coming up here?

Based on the promo tonight, what are you most excited for entering NCIS season 21 episode 3?

Do you also think we are going to see Tony again later this season? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

