NCIS season 21 episode 3 spoilers: A look towards ‘Lifeline’

After what you see tonight on CBS, you may understandably be curious all about NCIS season 21 episode 3 — and there is a lot to say!

So, where should we start? Well, a good place is by going ahead and sharing that you are going to have a chance to see another installment next week in “Lifeline” that will look and feel somewhat similar to what you’ve come to expect from the series over the years. There is no cliffhanger to pay off and beyond just that, no specific tribute to any cast member. This is going to be one of those episodes that combines a case with a personal storyline, which you have certainly seen a number of over the years already.

If you do want to set the stage further for what’s coming, then go ahead and check out the official NCIS season 21 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Lifeline” – When the NCIS team engages in Walk-a-Mile day to gain a new perspectives on different departments, things take a turn when Kasie receives a distress call from a mysterious man, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you are wondering what is coming after the fact…

Signs point to there being an episode coming at the start of March titled “Left Unsaid” and then, after that, a hiatus. Given that this is such a short season and CBS wants to keep it on the air until May, there are bound to be some. We just hope that every single story that we get is pretty amazing, given that this will help to make the breaks a little less painful.

