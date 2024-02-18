NCIS season 21 spoilers: More Knight, Palmer stories ahead

In just over 24 hours, you are going to see NCIS season 21 episode 2, an emotional Ducky tribute co-written by Brian Dietzen. This is an actor who knew David McCallum better than almost anyone after spending decades working with him.

We know that the tribute is going to lead to plenty of tears, just as we know that even after it wraps, the memory of Ducky is going to live on. It’s impossible for it not to when you consider the enormous impact the character had on both this world and also the characters.

So what is going to be coming down the road for Jimmy after the tribute? Well, for everyone who loves Palmer and Knight, there are some big stories ahead for the two of them. Here is just some of what Dietzen had to say to TV Guide:

Jimmy’s had a rough few years. Between losing his wife, almost dying, having his team change up. But we’ve also seen him fall in love, to the point where he’s blurting out “I love you” in the bullpen and being very embarrassed about it. There’s been a lot of downs for him, but there’s also been some ups. We’re going to see some challenges to some of those ups, meaning his relationship with Jessica Knight. It’s going to be front and center in a couple of episodes coming up this season. Because now we’ve established they love one another, what happens next? Very rarely does someone say “I love you” and someone else says “I love you,” and then for the rest of their lives, everything’s perfect. There are going to be some bumps along the road. There’s a future episode where Jimmy meets Knight’s father, and things maybe don’t go exactly to plan.

Ironically, the idea of things not going to plan is what excites us! We know that he is a good person and yet, when you’re in situations like this, you are inevitably going to get nervous. That is just a byproduct of being in this world.

What do you want to see for Palmer and Knight on NCIS season 21 as we move forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

