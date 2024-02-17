NCIS season 21 episode 2: New sneak peeks for Ducky tribute

In two days NCIS season 21 episode 2 is going to bring us “The Stories We Leave Behind,” an emotional tribute to David McCallum.

So what are you going to see throughout? A great deal of remembrance for the actor and his character of Dr. Mallard, but also still a case. CBS has released a handful of sneak peeks for this episode (watch here), and there is a good bit to dive into.

For starters, we knew that there would be references to some other parts of the franchise, and you see that almost right away in the form of flowers. In one of the sneak previews, you see that multiple field offices around the world have sent their own condolences, including the New Orleans field office (which hasn’t been referenced on the show in a while) alongside the team off in Sydney. This is one of the biggest nods to NCIS: Sydney that we have seen here. It remains to be seen any characters from other shows in the franchise are going to turn up here.

Meanwhile, another preview showcases Jimmy struggling with whether or not he told the character that he loved and cared about him enough. In a way, Palmer understood grief better than anyone after losing his wife Breena. However, it never gets easier, especially when Ducky was such a huge part of his life. It only makes sense that Brian Dietzen was a co-writer for this episode given that Ducky was a father figure and mentor to Jimmy over the years, and this episode is going to flash back to some notable moments in their time together.

This is going to be one of the most emotional episodes that you ever have a chance to see within this show — losing Ducky will be devastating, but there is so much for these characters to look back on fondly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

