NCIS season 21 episode 2 video: Gary Cole, cast on Ducky tribute

In just a handful of days you will have a chance to see NCIS season 21 episode 2, a story that will undoubtedly be emotional. This is the tribute to David McCallum and his role of Ducky and as Brian Dietzen puts it in a new video featurette, this is not a script he wanted to write. Why? Because it signals the loss of someone he loved dearly.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see Dietzen, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, Sean Murray, and Wilmer Valderrama all talk about working on this episode and what it means to all of them. These are people who collaborated with the character in one way or another through the show’s run, and for Dietzen and Murray both, we have to imagine left an indelible mark. These actors were both around for almost the entirety of the series with McCallum, who was the last series regular who was in the original pilot. They were all a part of an extremely unique family.

This featurette does also show further how the Ducky tribute is going to work, as we are going to have a chance to see some moments with McCallum over the years interspersed with a case that the team is working on at present. Apparently, this is something the character was trying to solve leading up to his death.

As for whether or not any former cast members will turn up to pay their respects, that remains to be seen — it is certainly possible that you will see them in old footage, but we’re still holding out hope that we get at least a glimpse of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in the present. It has been more than two years now since his exit as a full-time cast member, but he remains an executive producer on the show behind the scenes.

There will never be another Ducky, and we do think this episode will do its absolute best to honor him in all aspects.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

