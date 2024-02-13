NCIS season 21 episode 2 spoilers: A tribute to Ducky

Next week, NCIS season 21 episode 2 is likely going to deliver one of the most emotional stories in the history of the show.

If you watched the end of the premiere tonight, then you know that the tribute to David McCallum has been set up. Parker received a call in the closing seconds, and the look on his face absolutely set the stage for what is going to be coming up next. We know that this entire story is being handled with a great deal of care, as it was written by longtime writer-director Scott Williams alongside cast member Brian Dietzen. We tend to think that every single character will have their big moment in here, and it is also possible that there will be some surprises.

For a few more details, go ahead and read the full NCIS season 21 episode 2 synopsis below:

“The Stories We Leave Behind” – As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged from the Marines, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given the extraordinary life that Dr. Mallard lived, we do tend to think that we will hear a lot about various stories throughout this episode. Sure, there is still a case at the center of the hour, but having it linked back to him is smart. This is effectively a way to ensure that no matter what happens over the course of this story, everything is linked back to the character.

