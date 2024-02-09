NCIS season 21 episode 3 spoilers: Kasie’s distress call

As we prepare ourselves to see NCIS season 21 episode 3 on Monday, February 26, there is so much to think about already!

For starters, consider the fact that we are officially getting three new episodes over the course of this month. Not only will you have Monday’s premiere and the David McCallum tribute on February 19, but then also the story “Lifeline” on February 26. This is actually the first episode of the season that will probably feel like NCIS in its typical form, where you have some sort of case alongside a more personal story. It seems like Kasie Hines is going to get the spotlight here, and we’re glad that she’s at least getting

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 3 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Lifeline” – When the NCIS team engages in Walk-a-Mile day to gain a new perspectives on different departments, things take a turn when Kasie receives a distress call from a mysterious man, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our hope is that Diona Reasonover is going to be able to have some excellent material to work with here, especially since a distress call can mean so many different things. What do they need help with and beyond that, how can she actually help? These are some of the stories that we are going to be left to think about, at least for the time being.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

