NCIS season 21 spoilers: McGee’s big surprise

As we work to get ourselves prepared for the NCIS season 21 premiere on CBS next week, why not share some news on Timothy McGee? Sean Murray’s character has always been one of our favorites, a relatable hero who super-powers come mostly from his intellect. He’s had some great spotlight episodes over the years (“Once Upon a Tim” remains a fan favorite), and another big one could be on the way soon.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share one of the latest. Speaking to TVLine, co-showrunners Steven D. Binder and David North indicate that there’s a really fun storyline ahead for McGee that will allow him to have a different perspective on his past:

“All of our characters on NCIS know that family is more important than anything … But after McGee takes a genealogy DNA test, he’s shocked to find out he has more family than he realized.”

Personally, we tend to think it would be fun if McGee learned that he was actually a distant relative of someone like Alden Parker, therefore giving him a different sort of relationship with someone else on the team. Also, seeing these two trying to hang out in casual environments sounds like it would be a really fun time.

Even with NCIS season 21 being shorter than some other ones due to the industry strikes of last year, we do still think that the writers are going to bring a lot of really fun stuff our way. Sure, there are going to be really emotional stories like the tribute to David McCallum, but at the same time we’re also hoping for opportunities to get to know all of the team members even better. After all, this has been at the forefront of the series for so many years at this point.

Related – Want to learn more about Jessica Knight’s father over on NCIS?

What do you most want to see from this particular McGee story on NCIS season 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







