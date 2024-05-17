Mary & George season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

In the wake of the finale this week at Starz, is there a chance for a Mary & George season 2 — or, have we reached the end?

There are no spoilers from the finale within this article, so let’s not focus too much on that. Instead, why not focus more on the following: There are no plans for more of this show. Remember that from the start, the plan here was for this to be a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end. With a lot of historical dramas, there is no real need to drag anything along. Once you reach the end, that’s just it — you don’t need to worry about too much else, or the writers trying to make interesting history out of places where history did not happen.

If you do at least love this genre, we can go ahead and say the following: The network has been known for making quality programming based on historical events. It’s hard to imagine that changing, and we do know that a season 2 is coming for The Serpent Queen starring Samantha Morton. Women remain a key demographic for Starz, and they will be focused on developing a lot of content that is all about powerful figures throughout the centuries. There are also still a lot of people out there deserving of a focus, especially ones that are not always present in biopics or anything similar to it.

For now, though, let’s just at least celebrate that Mary & George had a chance to tell this story — also, isn’t it always nice to see Julianne Moore headline something? This was a story that was deliciously complicated, and there’s always something about royal intrigue that will make us excited. We just have to wait and see what other stories yearn to be told in the months and years coming up.

