Is BMF new tonight on Starz? More season 4 chatter

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? After the events of this past episode, it is hard to blame anyone for wanting more of the series and soon.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to dive a little deeper and present something that nobody out there is going to want to hear — unfortunately, there is no more BMF on the air tonight. Not only that, but there is no evidence that it will be coming back in the near future. While the hit drama has been renewed already for a season 4, we know that this is the sort of network that tends to take a lot of time producing some of their hits and getting them out there to consumers. At this point, it would fee lucky to get more episodes on the air in the spring of next year.

So what will the story be about moving forward? Well, a lot of it will likely revolve around expansion, which makes some sense given how Meech and Terry’s empire has already started to grow. In speaking on it further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what showrunner Heather Zuhlke had to say:

We’re continuing the journey with these guys as they change their circumstances. And I think we’re really starting to move into legend mode this season and four.

Even though the show is based on true events, it certainly does feel at this point like the writers want to keep some wrinkles and questions under wraps as long as they can, and it is not too hard to understand why. There are characters here and there that are creations for the show only and beyond just that, you’ve got some layers to the BMF story that will be interesting to peel apart. These little elements are the sort of thing that make this show all the more exciting to watch unfold.

