Chicago PD season 12 renewal official; premiere date expectations

If you were hoping to get some early news regarding a Chicago PD season 12 at NBC, go ahead and consider your wish granted!

Today, the folks over at the network officially confirmed that we are going to be seeing another batch of episodes ordered, which is thrilling even if it was certainly expected in a lot of ways. The most impressive thing about this season, at least for now, is that it is averaging almost 5.4 million live viewers, an actual increase from what we saw last season. It is extremely hard in this current era to see shows actually improve from one season to the next, so it is worth a celebration whenever it does happen!

What is also impressive about Chicago PD this season is that it managed this level of stability after an extremely late premiere, and also a season removed from the exit of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead. We know that Tracy Spiridakos will be leaving at the end of the season as Hailey Upton, but we have a little bit of time before we get to that point. (Personally, we’re trying not to think too much about it for now.)

So when will season 12 actually premiere? The fair assumption to make is that the series is going to be charting towards a fall launch date that a lot of us would expect it to, provided that there are no unexpected delays along the way. We do anticipate that we will inch closer to the 22-episode mark again for not just Chicago PD, but the rest of the shows in the franchise, as well — remember that all three of them were renewed today for more, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just worry about the drama and some of the stories instead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Chicago PD now, including what else is coming up

What do you think about Chicago PD being renewed for a season 12 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







