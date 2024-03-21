Chicago PD season 11: Who is Detective Josephine Petrovic?

Tonight on Chicago PD season 11, you had a chance to see a first appearance of Detective Josephine Petrovic on the show. What do we know about her? She’s a fascinating person to try and unravel, mostly because there are question marks aplenty about her methods.

If you saw the promo already for what is coming up, then you know that there are a lot of question marks about clearance rates and why she is or is not putting her name on cases. It is also Hailey Upton who is asking a lot of questions, while also looking to bring her a little bit more back into the fold.

We already do know that there are people out there who question whether or not this character could eventually be a new member of Intelligence once Upton leaves and for now, we do think it is possible For starters, Bojana Novakovic (who plays the character) has experience playing a role in cop dramas before on CBS’ Instinct. Also, she has a different energy than Hailey and you need that.

For the time being, it is best to consider the possibility of her being a long-term addition of the team, but also not getting too distracted. When there are some really great things happening in front of us. Based on what happened with Voight in particular at the end of episode 7, things just got so much more personal and he will have a lot both on his plate and on his mind.

Is Chicago PD about to become super-serialized the rest of the season? While we wouldn’t go that far, there will be threads here that carry over into a lot of episodes, and there is a chance that Petrovic could at least be one of them. Time will tell here.

