Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 9 return date hopes

Following what you see tonight on NBC, are you interested in getting more news regarding Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 9? There is a lot more good stuff coming for Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast … but you may be waiting a while.

Unfortunately, there is no plan for the next episode to air on March 27, and the same can be said here for April 4. The earliest that the series is going to be coming back here is moving into Thursday, April 11. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of details out there yet about what lies ahead, but there’s one thing that you should be aware of: The story of stories we are likely to see from here on out.

In general, SVU is one of those shows that could offer a few assorted twists — yet, at the same time, they will not deviate too much from what viewers have come to know over time.

The one thing that we can say here with a certain measure of confidence is this: You will have a chance to see more of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins! She will be back in some capacity before the season is over, and that is exciting mostly from a life-update perspective. Because she is with Carisi, that does at least make some of these appearances possible here and there — along with, of course, the friendship that she has with Olivia Benson.

Will we learn about a season 26 renewal soon?

Well, actually … we already did! This news was revealed earlier today, which means that moving into the rest of the season, there is even less for us to collectively worry about. All in all, we certainly consider that to be a good thing.

Related – Get more news on the return of Rollins

Is there anything that you most want to see now moving into Law & Order season 25 episode 9 on NBC?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







