Law & Order: SVU season 25: Kelli Giddish returning again

Following her appearance earlier on in Law & Order: SVU season 25, we are pleased to have more good news on the Kelli Giddish front!

According to a new report from Deadline, the actress will be back as Amanda Rollins for the upcoming 11th episode of the season, which is fairly close to the finale — one we imagine will air in May. Kelli’s initial departure as series regular came back in season 24, but we are glad that there have been multiple re-appearances of her character since then!

Not only that, but we remain equally grateful of the fact that Law & Order: SVU has made some smart decisions when it comes to how they’ve allowed her story to evolve over time. Her relationship with Carisi is still strong, even if a lot of it is off-screen. They now have a baby together, and there is something really satisfying about the totality of their journey. (There are no specifics regarding why Rollins is coming back this time.)

Is it possible that Kelli could someday be a series regular again? It feels like one of those things that you really should say “never say never” about, but it would require Rollins to undergo another career change. (Remember that she left SVU to go into teaching last season.) For now, we’ll take things as they come, but are grateful that she continues to be a part of the larger ecosystem and in the end, understands just how important her character is to a lot of longtime viewers.

We write this article just as Law & Order: SVU is returning from hiatus with new episodes tonight. There will be more over the next couple of weeks, but we also tend to think at least one more hiatus is coming before we get to the home stretch.

Related – Get more news across the entire Law & Order franchise tonight

What do you think about Kelli Giddish returning to Law & Order: SVU season 25 for something more?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







