Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 3/14/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Following the hiatus last week, will we see it back along with SVU and Organized Crime?

Well, let’s just say that there is no real reason to wait before sharing some good news: You WILL be seeing all three shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The most important episode here could be the mothership, especially since this marks the debut of Tony Goldwyn as Nicholas Baxter. He is the new DA, and someone who is going to come into this world with his own agendas and philosophies. As it turns out, that could be problematic for some other people over time.

So what else is coming up? Well, based on the synopses below, we’re also going to have a chance to see an effort made to get Elliot Stabler back on the job. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

Law & Order season 23 episode 7, “Balance of Power” – 03/14/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a successful Wall Street investor is murdered in his home, Shaw and Riley dig into his professional and personal lives to identify his killer. DA Baxter puts pressure on Price and Maroun to make sure his first case in office is a success. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 7, “Probability of Doom” – 03/14/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a woman turns her husband in for possessing [horrendous material related to children], the case is complicated by a sudden death. Benson tries to reconnect with a victim she saved. TV-14

Organized Crime season 3 episode 7 (title TBD) – 03/14/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The squad backs up Stabler in pursuing a murder case outside of their jurisdiction as an unlikely ally provides a key piece of evidence. Bell works to find a way to get Stabler back on the job. TV-14

So what is happening beyond this? Well, rest assured that there is more coming shortly after the fact here, so that’s not something that you have to worry about all that much. Instead, just worry about the stories ahead!

Related – Get some other coverage on Law & Order now, including Tony Goldwyn’s story as Nicholas Baxter

Is there anything that you are most excited to see entering Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







