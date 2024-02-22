Law & Order season 23: Tony Goldwyn on Nicholas Baxter

As many of you may be aware at the moment, the next episode of Law & Order season 23 is a pretty darn important one. This is going to be the final appearance of Sam Waterston on the show as Jack McCoy, a role that has defined decades.

As you would imagine, replacing a character like McCoy is not going to be easy. With that being said, we are glad to see that Tony Goldwyn was cast in the role! The Scandal alum seems to be perfect for the show, given his ability to both show empathy and have a lot of power in every word. If the guy was the President of the United States, can’t he also be a DA in New York City?

In a new post on Instagram, Goldwyn did his best to tee up some of what is coming by announcing that he has shot his first episode:

Some very large shoes to fill! First episode finished as DA Nicholas Baxter. Thanks to the L&O fam for being so welcoming!

Ultimately, we think the producers will do their best the rest of the season to allow Baxter to shine, while also realizing the difficulty of this part and the high expectations. The only advice we could have is that they try to not make him into a carbon copy of who we’ve seen on the show before. That means that Baxter may do some things that we don’t like or things that would make McCoy enraged. At the end of the day, though, this show has always been about reinvention! It’s one of the reasons why it has lasted as long as it has in the first place.

What do you most want to see from Tony Goldwyn on Law & Order season 23?

How do you think that the show is going to incorporate him? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

