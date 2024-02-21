Law & Order season 23 episode 5 video: Jack McCoy’s last stand

As you get yourselves prepared to see Law & Order season 23 episode 5 on NBC later this week, you may know already about something momentous. “Last Dance” marks the final appearance of Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy, and we do think that the actor wants to end his time on the show with a bang.

Think about all the cases that he’s prosecuted over the years, and everything that he did in an effort to get justice for people who needed it. This is a highlight reel that is too vast to ever pin down and yet, everything will culminate in an intense and pivotal case on Thursday — one that he will work himself.

If you are looking for an acting masterclass from Waterston, we tend to think that this episode will bring it to you. This is going to be the best source of courtroom drama imaginable, as a lot of time will probably be spent watching some of these sequences play out.

Ultimately, we just think that this episode is going to be about the emotional moments more so than anything else, and also perhaps a few references to everything that we saw in the past. We almost wonder if this will be reminiscent of what we saw with Richard Belzer at the end of his run of SVU, where we saw an Easter egg that referenced the late actor’s time on Homicide: Life on the Street.

While it will be sad to say goodbye to Waterston, we know that there will be a chance to see the arrival soon of Tony Goldwyn. The Scandal alum is going to have a pretty significant role in the story moving forward, so be prepared for that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

