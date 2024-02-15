Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 2/15/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? After four straight weeks of new episodes, are we also getting SVU and Organized Crime?

We don’t have any real intention of drawing this out here, so let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There are no episodes ahead for any of these shows tonight. Luckily, we can at least say that this is not an extremely long hiatus, and there are plans to have more of all three of these shows sooner rather than later. How soon? Think February 22! (We also know that there is more coming on February 29, so be assured of that.)

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, so why not just focus on next week for now? You can check out synopses for all of these episodes below to better set the stage…

Law & Order season 23 episode 5, “Last Dance” – 02/22/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a woman is found murdered in Central Park, evidence points to two frequent park-goers – a street vendor and tech billionaire. In the face of extreme political pressure, McCoy takes drastic action to make the case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 5, “Zone Rogue” – 02/22/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A cryptic message sends SVU on a new track to find Maddie. Benson tries to help a federal agent when the case hits too close to home. Capt. Curry tries to make amends with Fin. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 5, “Missing Persons” – 02/22/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A rescued victim from Stabler’s past goes missing. Bell recovers in the hospital while Jet, Reyes and Bashir are all questioned by IAB. Joe Jr. shows off his new career path. TV-14

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

