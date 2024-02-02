Sam Waterston leaving Law & Order season 23, Jack McCoy

For the second time during Law & Order season 23, we have to prepare for a major cast shake-up — and this time, it involves a legend.

In a statement today on the official Wolf Entertainment website, Sam Waterston confirmed that he will soon be departing the series and his role of Jack McCoy, which he played long before NBC brought the show back:

“It’s a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order’s absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me … There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next.”

As to the reason for his departure, it is hardly controversial — he explains that it mostly comes down to him wanting to try new teams:

“An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable. I’m more grateful to you than I can say … [The show’s] continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side.”

At 83 years old, we certainly think that Waterston has earned the right to be choosy about his next project, and we also think that he did this show a great service in coming back. He helped to give this revival a great sense of credibility from the very start, giving it a level of continuity that it may not have otherwise had in a separate circumstance. It is easy to feel gratitude, but of course a show like this is going to continue to change and evolve. This is something that we have seen from it time and time again over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

