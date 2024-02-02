Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 4: ‘Duty to Report’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 4. What makes this story stand out?

Well, the first thing that we should point out here is that the title for this story is “Duty to Report.” So what is at the center of it? Well, let’s just say that this is a case that will hit the squad close to home. Beyond just that, it could lead to some quick and emotional responses.

For a little more insight, go ahead and check out the full SVU season 25 episode 4 synopsis below:

02/08/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Chief McGrath’s daughter discloses a sexual assault, Benson must balance the intricacies of the investigation with McGrath’s impulsive actions. TV-14

This is not going to be an easy position for Benson to be in here, largely due to the fact that McGrath will be emotionally volatile. This can be a part of a case like this, but it is totally different in the event that it is someone like a Chief within the force.

So what is happening after the fact here?

Well, let’s just say that this will be the last episode of the Mariska Hargitay series for at least the immediate future. The plan, at least for now, is for there to be a hiatus come February 15, and we are going to see more of what happens here after the fact.

Just remember this for the time being — because of the fact that SVU started filming late due to the dual strikes of last year, it is going to take some time for production to stay ahead and of what’s happening on NBC. This is not a show that you want to rush behind the scenes for any reason, especially when there are certain expectations from viewers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

