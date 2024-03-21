Why did Kara Killmer leave Chicago Fire, role of Sylvie Brett?

Why did Kara Killmer leave Chicago Fire midway through season 12? As you watch the episode tonight, it is possible this question is rolling around in your head.

So do we have something that serves as a good answer to this now? Well, let’s just put it in the following terms: It is really all about Killmer getting an opportunity to do some new things, and also wrapping up the story of Sylvie Brett the best possible way. Admittedly, the producers tend to keep specifics of some of these exits under wraps, as they can often happen for a number of reasons. Sometimes, they are creative. At some points, they are financial. Here, it just makes sense for Killmer to move forward just because Brett getting married to Casey just feels right, even if she is no longer in the city of Chicago.

If there are some silver linings that come into this situation, we like to think that they are twofold. First, there was a proper ending to Sylvie’s story. Also, she was not killed off. The actress has already said that there is a chance that she could return to the show moving forward, depending on what the story is. That is something to be excited about — even if there are no guarantees.

For Chicago Fire moving forward, the biggest question you have to wonder is just how the producers are going to press on here, largely because doing this is not going to be easy at all. We’re so used to seeing Brett as a part of Firehouse 51, and more recently paired up with Violet. She is now the lead paramedic out in the field, so is she going to be able to handle the responsibility that comes with that?

For now, let’s just say that patience will be a valuable thing over the next few months…

