Young Sheldon series finale spoilers: Jim Parsons on cameo

There may not be too many details out there yet for the Young Sheldon series finale, but there isn’t too much that needs to be said to generate excitement.

After all, we know that Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are coming back as Sheldon and Amy! This is the first time that the two have reprised their roles on-screen since the end of The Big Bang Theory. Even though Parsons narrates the prequel, this is a totally different experience — and something that Jim was eager to do. It shows the love that he has for the character, which is important to note given that his desire to move on was one of the reasons that the original show ended when it did. (Remember that the guy played the part for over a decade — who can blame him for wanting to do other things?)

Speaking out his return to Sheldon further to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Parsons had to say:

“It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be … One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim [Bialik] and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees.”

“… But also for us the way that they tape — because they’re a single-camera show and we’re multi-camera — the whole look of the show was a really special experience. To get to go with Mayim, in a world we’re really guests and revisit these characters a little older, just a completely different circumstance.”

Remember that the series finale may be the end of this part of the story, but there is still more coming from the overall universe. A spin-off featuring Georgie and Mandy has already been ordered; meanwhile, there is another Big Bang Theory off-shoot in development over at Max.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

