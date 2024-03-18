Young Sheldon season 7 episode 6: Georgie, Mandy’s wedding talk

As many of you may be familiar already, the bad news in regards to Young Sheldon season 7 episode 6 is quite simple — you will be waiting for some time to see it. The plan is for the show to return come Thursday, April 5 following the NCAA Tournament’s timeslot takeover.

When it comes to the story ahead, let’s just say that the network is doing something rather curious. From where we stand, it looks as though the show is going to be doing something here where they give you a tiny taste of what the upcoming Georgie – Mandy spin-off could look like! Or, at the very least, a story with the two of them at the center. They want to get married, but the problem that comes with a ceremony like this sometimes is that everyone else has their own opinions about what it should look and feel like. Before you know it, the plans that you thought you had start to belong to everyone else.

To get a few more details, check out the full Young Sheldon season 7 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning” – Georgie and Mandy’s wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy’s mom, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), with baby CeeCee caught in the middle, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 4 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our feelings on this story are actually pretty darn simple: We are for anything that is going to increase the odds of additional family dysfunction. This is one of the things that the writers have done a great job producing for the entire Cooper clan!

