Young Sheldon series finale: Is huge flash-forward likely?

We know that the Young Sheldon series finale may not be officially arriving onto CBS until May, but that isn’t stopping us from discussing it further!

After all, this may be one of the more complicated episodes you’re going to find when it comes to closing out a show, and for a wide array of different reasons. For starters, you have the challenge of trying to tie together a number of different loose ends, as well as getting the main character directly on the trajectory that will bring him into The Big Bang Theory. There is also the issue of what happens with Sheldon’s father George, who will more than likely be dead either leading up to the episode or during it.

Perhaps the most interesting part of everything when it comes to the finale, at least from our vantage point, is the potential for there to be cameos from Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik. They have already confirmed their appearances, which tends to make us think that we’re going to at least see some sort of flash-forward.

Here is the question that you have to think about as a result of this — just how far into the future are we going to go here? There is a school of thought that suggests we could leap all the way until Sheldon and Amy are parents to older kids, which would give him the perspective that he never had during The Big Bang Theory. Or, they could just give us something closer to the end of the sitcom that brings us more of the Sheldon we know.

Personally, what we tend to think is quite simple: This finale will be out to give you every part of the title character’s life. We’ve seen the early part on Young Sheldon, and then the adult version on The Big Bang Theory. Getting to see a much older iteration of the character could serve as a small way to get closure when it comes to his growth as a human being.

