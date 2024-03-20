House of the Dragon season 2 trailer date revealed

If you are hoping to see some incredible stuff related to House of the Dragon season 2, you don’t have to wait much longer!

Earlier today, we indicated that some sort of announcement on the new season was imminent, and it only makes sense. The HBO mega-hit is coming back in June, and that does require them to start to move a little bit faster on sharing a few more details.

So what more can we share now? Well, in a series of posts on Twitter, the series’ official account indicated that there is something big coming tomorrow — a teaser trailer is on the way! We’ve already seen a series of posters now with “All Must Choose” as a catch-phrase, and it looks as though we are all being asked to select between #TeamGreen and #TeamBlack.

Given that House of the Dragon is a prequel, there is admittedly something that is quite funny about a lot of this marketing. We all know how the show is going to end! With that, the only mystery remaining here comes down to how a lot of these dots are going to end up connecting between this story and Game of Thrones. There are some serious vibes around this show that connect it to a great Shakespearean tragedy, especially since it feels unlikely that anyone is going to be able to make it out of here in one piece. At the very least, we know what happens to the dragons and how much the entire history of Westeros is written out of all of this.

Season 2 is going to be violent, shocking, and may continue some big twists — yet, there is a whole lot more still ahead after the fact! Season 2 is not confirmed, but we know there are plans for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

