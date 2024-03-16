House of the Dragon season 2 reshoots complete; what’s next?

For anyone out there who has been eager to see House of the Dragon season 2, we can cross off something on the road to the premiere!

While the initial production for the Game of Thrones prequel originally wrapped up all the way back last year, in February select cast and crew members reassembled to work on reshoots. This is a reasonably common practice for a production that is this complex, and we tend to think that it was probably all the more important here given the fact that the writers were not able to make any on-the-fly adjustments during season 2 proper thanks to the strike. Now, they are able to do just that.

So what more can we say now? According to Redanian Intelligence, it does appear as though the show is now done with reshoots and with that, is still good to go when it comes to the series returning to the air in June. HBO has yet to specify a date, but this information is out there and it gives us a little bit of something more to be excited about as we look forward.

One other thing that is certainly worth remembering here is that clearly, working on a show like this is a year-round proposition. There have already been some reports out there indicating that early work has been done on the third season of the show and by virtue of that, it’s our hope that we’re going to have a chance to see it film later this year or early 2025. Basically, we just want to see the wheels in motion so that season 3 could premiere in 2026. Next year, the network is already looking ahead with The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which we should get more news about soon.

this article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

