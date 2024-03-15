House of the Dragon season 2: Premiere date news soon?

Are we on the cusp of some big news surrounding a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date? Evidence would suggest it is possible!

So, what is some of this evidence? We don’t need to wait on that, especially since it starts with the phrase “timing is everything.” Based on what we are seeing with some other networks and streamers right now, it does seem like they are timing everything out here to give themselves months’ worth of promotion. Remember this — we recently got news that The Boys will be coming back on June 13. Meanwhile, a specific date was also announced recently for the latest season of Power Book II: Ghost. This means that one streaming service and a premium-cable network have already revealed some June dates. Why wouldn’t HBO want to do the same?

If you missed it, the network has already stated that the Game of Thrones prequel will be coming back in June and honestly, the only reason we think we haven’t heard anything more is due to the fact that there’s been a lot of other entertainment news as of late in between the Oscars and other awards shows. Also, HBO has put a lot of their press as of late towards The Regime and the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

With all of that in mind, though, we still believe firmly that some more House of the Dragon news is imminent. In particular, it would be strange for them to not reveal something between now and when the Larry David show ends. You use one big show to help promote the others. House of the Dragon does not need Curb Your Enthusiasm, but it never hurts.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

