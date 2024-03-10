House of the Dragon season 3 renewal: When will it come?

At this particular point in time, it does feel almost as though a House of the Dragon season 3 renewal is a foregone conclusion. Consider what we know for a moment! The first season was an enormous hit at HBO and beyond just that, we do tend to think that the door remains open for something more. It really just comes down to when the network wants to order it.

For the time being, the biggest question we have on all of this is quite simple: Are we going to learn about a season 3 around the same time that a season 2 premieres in June? Is it crazy to think that?

Well, let’s go ahead and answer this question in a pretty simple form: By noting that really, it is not all that crazy at all. If we had to wager an early prediction here for House of the Dragon season 3, it goes a little something like this: We hear an announcement right around the same time the viewership for the premiere comes in. That way, it looks like the season 3 order is a direct result of the big audience and that is something that everyone can celebrate.

Now, is that notion 100% accurate. Not exactly, since primarily it is a function of things that have been in motion for a while. We know there have been discussions aplenty about making a season 3 happen already. Our feeling is that HBO would like to streamline the process between seasons as much as they can, largely to ensure that there is a shorter wait than we had between the first batch of episodes and where we are now.

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 at HBO?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

