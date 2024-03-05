House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: June start confirmed

For many weeks now, the speculation regarding a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date has been “early summer.” Isn’t it nice to narrow it down a little bit further? We tend to think so.

With that, let’s go ahead and share the latest morsel of good news regarding the future of the show — it seems like we actually know the month we’ll be collectively return to Westeros.

Speaking (per Deadline) during a media conference Q&A today, it was JB Perrette, head of global streaming & games for HBO’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, who first revealed the news. This goes alongside the chatter that we have seen about the Game of Thrones prequel launching before the end of “Q2,” meaning the end of June.

As for what lies ahead in season 2, so much of the stage was set with the tragedy at the end of season 1. A series of incidents have effectively led to violent, rageful Dance of Dragons that is coming with Alicent on one side and Rheanyra on the other. We know that there are more bodies that are going to fall throughout the eight-episode saga, and the hope is also to expand the show’s version of Westeros beyond what we saw in season 1.

Beyond season 2, we know that there have been plenty of discussions already about a season 3 and what the future could hold. While there may not be an official green light at the moment, all signs do indicate that this is going to happen. The sooner it can get underway, the more likely it is that we are not going to have some sort of terribly long hiatus between seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

