House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Now that we are in the month of March, what more can we say here when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO? Well, let’s just start by noting that there is still a TON to look forward to! All indications are that it will be bigger and more epic than anything that we’ve seen so far, even if it is only eight episodes. It does still feel like the network is going to cram a lot in.

So, is this going to be the month that we finally get some premiere date news? Let’s just say that for now, there is a reason to be optimistic — and we haven’t said that for most of the past several months.

In some ways, we do have a small sense already as to when the Game of Thrones prequel will be back — “early summer” has been bandied about, and there are also clues suggesting that it could be June. If this is in fact the case, we do tend to think some more specifics are going to come our way in the immediate future. Remember that with a lot of high-profile releases, we do tend to get dates announced at least a few months in advance. For example, Prime Video has already revealed that the new season of The Boys will be arriving in this particular month.

Given that House of the Dragon is probably one of the two most important shows HBO has alongside The Last of Us, they will want to stage as big of a marketing campaign here as possible. With them having The Regime on the air this weekend, now does feel in some ways like the best time to get the ball rolling.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

