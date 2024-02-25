House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date coming in June?

There have been questions aplenty for months about House of the Dragon season 2 coming to HBO this summer. That is a statement that has been said time and time again, but isn’t it nice when you can narrow it down further?

Based on some new comments from Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav during an earnings call, it does feel more and more likely that come the end of June, you will be able to return to Westeros once more for the Dance of Dragons, complete with all the violence and chaos that comes along with it.

To break things down a bit further, here is some of what the executive had to say, regarding The Hollywood Reporter:

“Looking ahead, we’ve got one of the best lineups in the history of HBO … This next quarter, we’ll have Hacks and House of the Dragon, followed by DC’s The Penguin and the new Dune series. Then in 2025, we’ll kick off the year with the new season of The White Lotus, followed by The Last of Us and Euphoria, just to name a few.”

For those unaware, the second quarter runs from April 1 through June 30, and that means that House of the Dragon should be back in this window. Given the previous “summer” quotes, June is just the time period that makes the most sense. Principal production for the series wrapped up last year, and that should have allowed plenty of time for the visual-effects teams to perfect everything on their end. There are reports out there regarding some reshoots this winter, but that is fairly common for a show of this magnitude — and it may be even more important this year since during much of season 2 production the WGA strike was underway and the writers could not make any changes on the fly.

Fingers crossed that a June premiere date is announced, it happens soon and through that, it will be easier to collectively prepare.

Do you want to see the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere in June?

Let us know now in the comments! After you do that, stay tuned here for more updates over the weeks andmonths ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

