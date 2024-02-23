Game of Thrones prequel The Hedge Knight coming in late 2025

While you wait for the premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 later this summer, why not talk another Game of Thrones prequel? To be specific here, we are looking at The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which was first announced last year. This is a story based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg stories, and we know that it has probably the longest titles imaginable.

Anyhow, isn’t it nice to at least have some sort of estimate as to when we could see it? We tend to think so. During a Q4 earnings call per TVLine, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav noted that this show is currently set for late 2025, which in our opinion means likely after Euphoria, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus return.

If you haven’t seen the official synopsis for this series yet, check that out below:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros,” the previously released official logline reads. “A young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Even in this dangerous world, isn’t there still something to be said about the power of friendship? We tend to think so, and we’re excited to learn more about this show! Of course, for now the top priority may just be trying to learn more about casting — this is easily going to make or break a show like this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

