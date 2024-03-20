House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

With us entering spring 2024, isn’t it fair to say that a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date reveal is imminent? Just consider the evidence!

Over the past several months there have been suggestions aplenty that the HBO show would be coming out in June, basically leading up to a Warner Bros. Discovery executive actually confirming it. We’ve arrived at a spot now where we know it’s coming soon and technically, it could be here before the official start of the summer!

Now that we’ve said that, we also do not want to get overly hung up on whether or not House of the Dragon actually does come in late spring or early summer — just knowing that it is back in June is enough.

The most important thing to note is that it feels like a premiere date reveal is imminent and could come any day now. For just about every high-profile show out there, you want to have two or three months between a date and when the show actually comes back. In doing this, you are allowing yourself all the ample time needed to release previews and behind-the-scenes material.

While we don’t think the expectation should be for House of the Dragon to match the success of the end of Game of Thrones, at the same time it proved to be a significant hit when the first season aired in 2022. Creatively it was stronger than expected and moving forward, the start of the Dance of Dragons is here! The war between Alicent and Rhaenyra’s factions is going to be extreme, brutal, and violent. There are only plans to be eight episodes of the show this time around and yet still, there will be a lot packed in here.

Oh, and we should note that the odds feel reasonably high that we are going to hear about a season 3 renewal at some point this spring, as well.

