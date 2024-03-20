NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Yesterday, the fantastic news first broke that we are going to see an NCIS: Sydney season 2 coming to CBS! Now that we know that, of course it feels like the perfect time to transition into the next all-important question: When it is actually going to premiere!

Is there a premiere date that makes the most sense, or is this just far too early to say? Let’s just start by saying that it is pretty important we know already that CBS is actually going to keep broadcasting it, since it does open up a lot of options for them.

First and foremost, we should note that with production on NCIS: Sydney filming in the months ahead, it makes less sense for them to keep the show on hold until 2025. One way or another, it feels like it will air this calendar year.

So where does this leave us in terms of options? There are a couple of windows we are thinking about here.

Fall – Remember for a moment that CBS also has a Gibbs prequel coming, and we tend to think that both the original series as well as NCIS: Hawaii are coming back. Is the network going to air both the Australian spin-off and the prequel at the same time? You could argue we get Sydney in the fall / winter and then NCIS: Origins in the winter / spring.

Summer – This is another possibility if the Sydney show films in enough time! While there are typically fewer viewers in the summer, this would give the network something closer to a sure-fire hit and we are sure that they would welcome that.

When will we actually learn more?

If we are able to make some sort of big prediction here, it makes the most sense for something more to be revealed when we get around to May sweeps. We’ll keep our eyes peeled…

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on NCIS: Sydney now, including what was said about the renewal by CBS

When do you think we are going to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 actually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







