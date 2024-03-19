NCIS: Sydney renewed for season 2 at CBS, Paramount+ Australia

For everyone out there wondering about an NCIS: Sydney season 2 renewal, wonder no more! Today, CBS and Paramount+ Australia confirmed that the international spin-off is coming back after an extremely strong performance this fall. We don’t think that this news comes as much of a shock to anyone, but it is nice to see it be official.

One other bit of good news to share here is that the series will return to CBS proper next season, which we wondered about given that originally, it was meant to be a streaming exclusive. The reason for the change was brought about amidst the industry strikes of last year.

In a statement, here is what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: SYDNEY … Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under.”

Meanwhile, executive producer and showrunner Morgan O’Neill added the following:

“We’re beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: SYDNEY is returning for a second season … We’re especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick. This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon … ”

We do love the idea of some sort of Big Bad coming, and it’s possible that there were seeds planted for that in the season 1 finale! We don’t want to say anything more here in case you have not watched as of yet.

