When Calls the Heart season 11: New character posters!

As you get yourselves all the more prepared to see then When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere on Hallmark Channel, we have more to share! After all, today the network revealed some new character posters featuring Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, and a number of other characters — while they may not give a lot away, it does serve as a great reminder that they are still more than happy to promote the long-running hit.

So which characters are getting this sort of attention? If you head over to Entertainment Tonight, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here! These posters feature Elizabeth (Krakow), Nathan (McGarry), Lucas (Chris McNally), Faith (Andrea Brooks), Bill (Jack Wagner), Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum), Mei (Amanda Wong), Lee (Kavan Smith), and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton). These are just a handful of the key characters who are going to be a part of the story, so be assured of that in advance!

As for what is coming up this time around, we know that there are a handful of stories that are going to take center stage. For Elizabeth, a big part of it is going to revolve around her continuing to be a teacher and a mom, but also seeing if there is something to explore between her and Nathan. Meanwhile, Lucas now has the responsibility of being the Governor, but of course this is not going to be an easy position to take on! How much will he really be back in Hope Valley!

When it comes to romance, it certainly feels like Mike and Mei could be moving in an increasingly positive direction, and Rosemary and Lee will work to continue balancing their relationship while also growing accustomed to being parents.

Remember now that the When Calls the Heart premiere is coming on April 7, and we certainly feel it will prove worthy of the wait.

