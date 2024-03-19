Superman & Lois season 4 spoilers: Jimmy Olsen cast!

Given the fact that Superman & Lois season 4 is the final one on The CW, it does make sense that another comic-book character surfaces. With that in mind, we have big news to share now on the Jimmy Olsen front!

According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, you are going to see Douglas Smith take on the iconic role of Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen. This is a character who has a huge role within Superman lore and yet, the producers took their time here — just like they did introducing Lex Luthor.

So what can we say about the show version of Jimmy? Well, he is described as a 20-something who is extroverted and well-known for being the “life of the party” at the office. He remains unaware of “Clark’s super-secret,” and is still “determined to become his pal.”

At first, it feels like this may just be a bit of added comedy thrown on the show, which is something that we absolutely do welcome. After all, there is a lot of serious stuff elsewhere, and Clark and Lois in particular went through an extremely harrowing experience in season 3.

With this being said…

There is certainly still a chance that the Jimmy story turns serious, and it does make sense that there’s going to be some sort of significant arc that you see play out here over time. Why wouldn’t you want that?

Remember that with season 4 being the finale one, the producers are also going to make sure that they tell every single story they’ve been holding onto over the years. This could be a fantastic way to say goodbye to this version of these characters, and we do honestly think that Superman & Lois may be the best TV adaptation of the comics that we’ve ever seen. (It is hard to classify Smallville in the same boat, mostly because so much of it was an origin story.)

