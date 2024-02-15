Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date will be this fall

We knew that we were stuck waiting a long time to see Superman & Lois season 4 on The CW — we just didn’t know it would be this long.

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that the final season of the superhero saga has been officially pushed all the way to this fall. There were questions as to whether or not it would be ready in the spring, and ultimately, it doesn’t seem as though the network wants to air it over the summer.

So why the fall? Per Deadline at the TCA Winter Press Tour today, The CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz felt like the show would be “wasted” in the summer, feeling as though it can compete and hold its own against everything this fall. He also had very positive things to say about the premiere:

“I watched the first episode last night … It will make you cry.”

We expected nothing less from the show at this point, largely due to how it has been one of the better portrayals of the Superman character that we’ve seen in quite some time. There’s obviously something great about the Man of Steel aspect of him, but this show also nails the humanity of Clark Kent as he tries to be both a loving husband and a father. The third season was unbelievably emotional, and it does seem like season 4 is shaping up to be one of the biggest ones yet with Lex Luthor playing a far more significant role than we’ve seen from him so far.

Why is the show ending at all?

We tend to think it is a combination of two separate factors. For one, it is pretty expensive versus everything else in The CW’s library. Also, the new DC Universe will be getting underway soon with Superman: Legacy. We tend to think that they don’t really want both of them around at the same time.

