The Voice 25: Alyssa Crosby, Asher HaVon face off in Battles

Tonight, The Voice 25 kicked off the Battle Rounds — and with the Playoff Pass in tow! Alyssa Crosby and Asher HaVon closed out the episode — with that, you had to expect something that was pretty darn big here, right?

This was an interesting pairing by Reba McEntire, mostly because she chose two people who are very different musically — and even when it comes to personality. Asher has a sense of humility about him that is really charming, and he is one of the people who we’re really rooting for. However, that doesn’t mean he advances! Alyssa has a huge voice, and she’s also got an inspirational story about overcoming addiction and stepping into the best version of herself.

“We Don’t Need Another Hero” was the song chosen by Reba for the two to perform. Did they deliver here? Absolutely. Both stepped up their game from what we saw the first time around, but Asher just had an advantage from what he did overall this season so far. He’s just got so much range and we tend to think that goes a long way. Also, a big personality! If you want to win the show, you have to figure out how to sell yourself all across the board.

The good news here, though, is that Alyssa also had a chance to move forward, as Chance the Rapper chose to steal her! In between this and the Playoff Pass coming back, this was a really good two hours for the competition tonight. There were a lot of great singers tonight and yet, even still we hope that some of them will be able to create even more individual moments for themselves. That is hard to do in the battle rounds, but there may be chances for that coming up!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

