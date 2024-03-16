The Voice 25: Bryan Olesen, Nathan Chester & Rolling in the Deep

As you prepare to see The Voice 25 on NBC Monday night, the battles are here! Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester are the stars of the first sneak peek we’ve got for the competition and just from what we’re seeing now, there is so much to be psyched about.

After all, we’ve been presented here with an opportunity to see two totally-different vocalists come together for what has to be one of the cooler performances of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” that we’ve heard. This felt legitimately like something they’d both had weeks weeks to prepare in between the harmonies and the way that they played off each other.

It does also help on some level that this song is one that was iconic when released, but has also benefited from a time where it was a little less omnipresent in pop culture. That allows for a sense of nostalgia, which brings us back to where we are with it now.

Credit has to go to both Bryan and Nathan for delivering this vocal, but also John Legend as a coach. While he has not always won, we’d put him up there with Blake Shelton as among the best the show has offered over the years. Blake was great at playing to the audience and helping his artists choose things that would garner them attention; John just makes excellent musical choices and you see it with what a lot of performers take on. He really can’t go wrong here, and we recognize that saying that may sound like a cliche.

Whoever is left in the end will probably be chosen by another coach. Sure, that may not be a sure thing, but it is something we have a certain measure of optimism about.

You can watch the full Battle Rounds performance at the link here.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

