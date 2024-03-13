The Voice 25: Olivia Rubini auditions with ‘Long Long Time’

Every season on The Voice, there is always someone with the distinction of being the last person to take part in the blind auditions. Meet Olivia Rubini!

Before we get to that person, let’s talk Raina Chan. She is someone who easily had a chance to go the distance on this show. At just 14 years old, she was one of the youngest people in the show this season. She also came from a music-based family who are originally from the Philippines. (If you didn’t know, the Philippines is a country rich in singing culture, and they support some of their own talent like nobody’s business!)

Shockingly, Raina did not go through, and that led us to Olivia Rubini. She has her own history in music, as her father is a producer and she’s wanted nothing more than to also make things happen for herself. She really looks up to old-school rockers like Linda Ronstadt as well as modern pop artists like Miley Cyrus.

Given Olivia’s musical influences, it makes perfect sense that she would be going out there with a performance of Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time.” This is also the song that a lot of people know for the last season of The Last of Us, and that made it an even smarter song choice here. Rubini has a great, polished voice that feels pretty versatile — we could see her doing rock, blues, or even a little bit of soul.

John Legend was the only coach eligible to get her at this point, and he jumped at the opportunity to do so! We’re not surprised that a guy who loves all genres as much as he does was so intrigued by her tone and what he could do with her.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

