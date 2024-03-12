The Voice 25 video: Val T Webb & ‘Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here’

Tonight on The Voice, you are going to see the final Blind Auditions, but also greatness from Val T Webb.

Let’s just put it this way: Given that the coaches have so few spots left on their teams, to get them all to turn around for you here is a pretty impressive feat! Yet, that is exactly what happens as we get to hear a magnificent performance of Deborah Cox’s “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” from Val. The 43-year old mom is one of those pure examples of someone really looking for a big break through the show. She is incredibly talented and of course, we love the idea of a show like this being able to bring her to yet another level.

If you head over to the link here, you can get an extended look at Val’s audition. However, at the same time there is nothing in here when it comes to who she eventually wants to pick as her coach. Everyone has some compelling arguments and honestly, we could see this going a number of different ways!

One of the things that has been the most surprising all season long here is watching contestants not necessarily going with the coach that makes the most sense on paper. Sure, having someone with similar musical sensibilities can be helpful, but it does not automatically mean that you are going to go far with them! Sometimes, there is something to be said for the idea of getting to work with someone who is totally different from you to get you out of your shell or, at the very least, challenging you on a separate level.

No matter who Val picks here, we tend to think there’s a good chance that she will be around in this competition for quite some time. Honestly, we’d be shocked if any other outcome is eventually reached here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

