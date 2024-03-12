The Voice 25: Elyscia Jefferson auditions to ‘PYT’

At the end of tonight’s new episode of The Voice 25, we had a chance to meet Elyscia Jefferson. Is she an instant contender?

One of the things that we do love about this show is how the contestants come from different backgrounds and have different levels of experience. Elyscia is someone who has performed at corporate retreats and done some stuff with her dad. This show is a chance for her to step into her own and deliver who she wants to be as an artist.

So what did she decide to perform here? Well, think along the lines of a an absolute smash: Michael Jackson’s “PYT (Pretty Young Thing).” This is a song that got the attention of some of the coaches, which perhaps makes it all the more impressive when you think for a moment about how few people had the ability to actually add someone at this point. (Doing a Michael song is challenging because the vocals are at a pretty high register, but she found a way to make it work.)

Here’s the thing, though — the moment that Elyscia professed her love for Reba McEntire before the performance aired, it was pretty clear that she was going to pick her if the opportunity came around. Luckily, it did! Reba turned and with that, we enter the next episode with every coach needing just one person to complete their teams.

In general, we do look at Elyscia and think that she still has unlimited upside. Reba is that sort of performer who can help her to take things to the next level as a performer, and we honestly feel pretty darn confident that she is going to find a way to figure that out.

