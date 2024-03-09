The Voice 25 video: Serenity Arce audition leads to a block

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Voice 25 on NBC Monday night, why not take a moment to discuss Serenity Arce? NBC posted her audition online in advance of the episode airing, and let’s just say that in general, this one is fantastic.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a pretty good sense of what we are talking about here. Despite being only 16 years old, Serenity delivers a fantastic rendition of “This City” that gets every single judge to turn around. She shows off all sides of her tone, different registers, and stage presence that goes beyond her years. We know that every coach would love to have her … but there is also a problem. To be specific, we are talking about how Chance the Rapper gets blocked, much to his own frustration.

Because of both this and also his campaign, John Legend feels like he’s got the inside track to getting Serenity as a part of his team — but does he really? This is where you do see a pretty fun back-and-forth happen on this particular subject.

As per usual with some of these previews, the folks at NBC don’t give away the end result here — that’s where you have to watch to find out! We will go ahead and say this, though — does anyone else feel less enthused about these particular coach picks since there are so many other opportunities for steals throughout the show? This is at least something that is a part of the equation for now.

Remember that as we do get closer to the end of the blinds, we tend to think places will get more competitive … but so will coaches as they work to figure out precisely what they want their team to look like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

